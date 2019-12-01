Yet with the House Judiciary Committee set to begin impeachment hearings Wednesday and Trump enmeshed in legal battles on other fronts — like his tax returns, claims of immunity from prosecution, and elements of his immigration and health care policies — Sekulow has emerged as one of Trump’s most trusted advisers and loyal defenders.

Sekulow, the coordinator of President Trump’s personal legal team, does not have an office in the White House. He is best known as a prodigious fund-raiser on evangelical television and a litigator for the Christian right, not for handling criminal prosecutions or executive power disputes. In 2016, Sekulow said he voted for Hillary Clinton, according to people close to him.

Operating under the name Constitutional Litigation & Advocacy Group from a co-working space in a Pennsylvania Avenue office building, Sekulow, 63, coordinates the efforts of eight lawyers enlisted to help Trump. He is in regular touch with the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, and speaks frequently with the president.

A long list of lawyers have cycled tumultuously in and out of Trump’s orbit over the last three years: Don McGahn, his first White House counsel; Ty Cobb and John M. Dowd, who represented him in the early stages of the special counsel’s investigation; and Emmet T. Flood, who saw Trump through the completion of the Mueller report. Then there is Rudy Giuliani, like Sekulow a personal lawyer for Trump, whose aggressive digging for political dirt in Ukraine has put him under federal investigation and led to the president facing a House impeachment inquiry.

But Sekulow has hung on.

He was recommended by the erstwhile Trump adviser Steve Bannon to help guide Trump’s legal response to the investigation by the special counsel, Robert Mueller. Like Giuliani, he has New York roots and spent decades as a pugilistic advocate on television, in Sekulow’s case in a natty on-air uniform of bespoke suit and three-corner silk pocket square.

Unlike Giuliani, he has avoided messy public conflicts that upstage his client, and he reflects the embattled president’s reliance on evangelical Christians, a crucial political constituency. He declined to be interviewed on the record for this article.

“Jay is not a criminal lawyer, and he’s not even a checks-and-balances constitutional lawyer,” said Paul Rosenzweig, who was senior counsel to Ken Starr for the Whitewater investigation during the Clinton administration. “The substantive background he has is not a particularly good fit for any of those tasks. But he’s been at it for two years, so maybe he’s got more experience in defending this president than anybody.”

Sekulow was born in Brooklyn and grew up an observant Jew, first on Long Island and later in Atlanta, where his father, a clothing buyer, moved the family to take a job at a department store.

Sekulow attended Atlanta Baptist College, today known as Mercer University. It was around that time, he has said, that he became a Christian, in part because of the influence of a college friend, Glenn Borders, who led him through an exploration of the Bible. He would go on to be active in Jews for Jesus, an organization of evangelical believers of Jewish ancestry.

After graduating from law school at Mercer, Sekulow worked briefly at the IRS, then opened a law firm in Atlanta with a few Mercer classmates and his brother Gary. Working a network of contacts, including a local pastor, Sekulow swiftly moved from routine real estate closings and wills to a business renovating and flipping historic properties, at the time a popular tax shelter for the wealthy.

The venture imploded in 1986. Sekulow; his brother Gary; his father, Stanley; his law partner Stuart Roth; and their business associates were sued for fraud and securities violations. They declared bankruptcy, leaving a trail of debts.

Within a year of his bankruptcy, Sekulow reinvented himself as a litigator for the Christian right. As general counsel for Jews for Jesus, he argued before the Supreme Court and won a 9-0 victory in 1987, successfully making the case that by banning Jews for Jesus from distributing pamphlets at Los Angeles International Airport, the Board of Airport Commissioners violated the group’s First Amendment rights.

Within months Sekulow founded his own faith-based advocacy group, Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism, or CASE, to meet, Sekulow wrote, “a growing need to challenge the state’s infringement upon the right of Christians to proclaim the gospel” in “parks, school campuses at every level, malls, street corners and, of course, airports.”

His legal successes impressed televangelists Janice Crouch and Paul Crouch Sr., founders of Trinity Broadcasting Network and icons of what is commonly called prosperity gospel, the belief that following God yields wealth and health. Many mainstream Christians consider the theology heretical.

The Crouches gave Sekulow his own show, broadcast from a mock courtroom in a TBN studio in Mobile, Ala., and produced by their son, Paul Crouch Jr. Sekulow still appears on TBN, which carries his show and hawks his books.