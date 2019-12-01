CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Harsh wintry weather on Sunday prevented federal investigators from reaching the site in South Dakota where a single-engine plane crashed a day earlier, killing nine people and injuring three others.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board said three investigators were stuck in Sioux Falls, about 140 miles east of the crash site in Chamberlain, in south-central South Dakota.

Twelve people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 bound for Idaho Falls, when it crashed within a mile after takeoff in Chamberlain about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, he said.