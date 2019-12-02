SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a city street one block away from a residential area while attempting to land at San Antonio International Airport, authorities said.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in an area about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of the airport. Hood said the plane had taken off from Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, and was headed to Boerne, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of San Antonio, when it experienced engine trouble and diverted to San Antonio.

Hood said flight logs indicated there were three people on board the aircraft. Authorities have not yet released the names of those killed.