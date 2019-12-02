“It’s like being punched in the gut,” Page said in her interview last month with writer Molly Jong-Fast. “My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

Since her text messages were made public in 2017, Page has often been singled out by Trump, who has brought up her name at political rallies and in dozens of tweets.

Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer who became a frequent target of President Trump after criticizing him in text messages during his candidacy in 2016, ended nearly two years of public silence in an interview with The Daily Beast published Sunday.

Page, who worked for the FBI on both the Clinton e-mail and Russia investigations, criticized Trump during his candidacy in text exchanges with another bureau official, Peter Strzok, an agent with whom she was having an extramarital affair.

The texts were released in December 2017. In them, Page and Strzok had expressed fear that Trump could win the presidential election.

In her interview, Page described her career and her background, rising steadily through the ranks of the FBI. She said she had struggled to live a normal life since her text messages were made public. These days, she said, eye contact with strangers can make her nervous, and she tries to avoid people wearing “Make America Great Again” caps.

“When the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that,” Page said. “To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me.”

Page, who is still married, resigned in May 2018 and was interviewed by members of the House behind closed doors in July 2018. Those transcripts were released by Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, in May.