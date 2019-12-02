COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Murder and other charges are being sought against a man who allegedly shot three officers and killed a 22-year-old father after taking him hostage inside his southwestern Michigan home, authorities said Monday.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said there was no apparent connection between the jailed suspect and Christopher Neal, who was killed. Neal was at his Comstock Township home Sunday night watching television with his wife and daughter when the suspect broke in.

The law enforcement officers were injured but none critically during the 40-minute ordeal. Kalamazoo public safety officer Caleb Jones remains in the hospital but in good condition, Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Fletcher was treated for a leg wound and released from the hospital, and a sheriff’s deputy was grazed in the head by a bullet but also has been released from the hospital. His name hasn’t been released.