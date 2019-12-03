The New York Appeals Court upheld Congress’s broad investigative authority and ordered Deutsche Bank and Capital One to comply with the House subpoenas for the president’s financial information. The court gave the president seven days to seek review by the Supreme Court in the case, which predates the public impeachment proceedings in the House.

The ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit came in the ongoing legal battle Trump has waged to shield his private business records from disclosure — including in two cases that have already reached the Supreme Court.

NEW YORK — House Democrats can access President Trump’s private financial records from two banks, a federal Appeals Court ruled Tuesday, finding a ‘‘public interest’’ in refusing to block congressional subpoenas.

Advertisement

In a 106-page ruling, the court said the House committees’ ‘‘interests in pursuing their constitutional legislative function is a far more significant public interest than whatever public interest inheres in avoiding the risk of a Chief Executive’s distraction arising from disclosure of documents reflecting his private financial transactions.’’

‘‘The Committees have already been delayed in the receipt of the subpoenaed material since April 11 when the subpoenas were issued. They need the remaining time to analyze the material, hold hearings, and draft bills for possible enactment,’’ according to the ruling from Judge Jon Newman, who was joined by Judge Peter Hall.

The president’s attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement Tuesday that Trump’s legal team believes the subpoena is ‘‘invalid as issued’’ and is reviewing the ruling to determine next steps, ‘‘including seeking review at the Supreme Court.’’

In a statement, Deutsche Bank said, ‘‘We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations.’’

The House Intelligence and Financial Services committees are seeking more than 10 years of financial records on Trump, his three oldest children — Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka — and Trump’s businesses. The committees, led by Representatives Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters, both California Democrats, say they need the records as part of broad investigations into Russian money laundering and potential foreign influence involving Trump.

Advertisement

The Appeals Court was reviewing a district court decision from May that cleared the way for the House subpoenas. Trump’s attorneys had argued that the committees are pushing the boundaries of their powers to embarrass the president and that their subpoenas serve no legislative purpose. The subpoenas would sweep up every debit card transaction and check written by Trump, his children, and even his grandchildren, they said.

The majority disagreed, finding that the subpoenas serve a ‘‘legitimate legislative purpose.’’ But the judges also acknowledged the privacy concerns at issue and ordered the lower court to give Trump and his family time to identify ‘‘all sensitive documents’’ that should potentially be excluded from the subpoenas. The panels could object to those potential exclusions, the court ruled.

The third judge on the 2nd Circuit panel, Debra Ann Livingston, issued a separate opinion in which she dissented in part. She called the subpoenas ‘‘deeply troubling’’ because they make no distinction between business and personal matters and seek information about the president’s wife, children, and grandchildren.

The president’s attorneys, Livingston wrote in a 59-page opinion, have ‘‘raised serious questions on the merits, implicating not only Congress’s lawmaking powers, but also the ability of this and future Presidents to discharge the duties of the Office of the President free of myriad inquiries instigated ‘more casually and less responsibly’ than contemplated in our constitutional framework.’’