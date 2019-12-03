For the second time in two days in Wisconsin, a high school student with a gun was subdued in a confrontation with a police officer, police said Tuesday.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School, about 50 miles southwest of Green Bay. The Oshkosh Police Department wrote on Facebook that an armed student had confronted a school resource officer. Both the officer and the student were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The police said there were no other injuries. Students were being taken to a nearby middle school to be picked up by their parents.