For the second time in two days in Wisconsin, a high school student with a gun was subdued in a confrontation with a police officer, police said Tuesday.
The latest incident occurred Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School, about 50 miles southwest of Green Bay. The Oshkosh Police Department wrote on Facebook that an armed student had confronted a school resource officer. Both the officer and the student were injured and taken to local hospitals.
The police said there were no other injuries. Students were being taken to a nearby middle school to be picked up by their parents.
The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation will conduct an investigation, police said. No one answered the phone at the high school on Tuesday.
An eerily similar incident occurred about 80 miles south on Monday, in Waukesha.
An officer there shot and injured a 17-year-old boy who had pointed a gun at law enforcement authorities as they were trying to persuade him to hand it over, officials said.
The episode unfolded at Waukesha South High School around 10:17 a.m., after a student informed authorities that another student had a handgun, Chief Russell Jack of the Waukesha Police Department said.
The student was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, the chief said. No one else was injured, and classes were scheduled to resume Tuesday.