Representative Devin Nunes, a California Republican, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against CNN, seeking $435,350,000 in damages and claiming that the outlet defamed him last month when it published a ‘‘demonstrably false hit piece.’’

The Nov. 22 story reported that in December 2018, while serving as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes traveled to Vienna and met with Ukrainian former prosecutor general Victor Shokin to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden, which the complaint says is untrue.

In March, Nunes filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter, claiming the platform, two parody Twitter accounts, and a Republican political consultant defamed him with mean tweets. He sued the McClatchy news organization, alleging defamation in August, and sued Ryan Lizza and Hearst Magazines for $77 million two months later, claiming that a story in Esquire about the Nunes family farm in Iowa defamed him.