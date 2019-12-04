HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at a naval shipyard at Pearl Harbor, one of the Navy’s major installations.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted that there’s an ongoing security incident at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard that began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The gates to the base are closed, and at least some parts of Pearl Harbor are locked down.