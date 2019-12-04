The military didn’t release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire or the victims.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, one of the Navy’s major installations, said the shooting began around 2:30 p.m. at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

HONOLULU — A US sailor killed two civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard Wednesday and wounded one before killing himself, the military said.

The shipyard repairs, maintains, and modernizes the ships and submarines of the US Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor.

The base is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

Advertisement

Hawaii Governor David Ige said that the White House had offered assistance from federal agencies and that the state was also ready to help if needed.

A White House spokesman said that President Trump had been briefed on the shooting.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Ige said in a statement.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the United States into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Associated press