SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula rescued 19 members of a family who became marooned in a snowed-in cabin after a weekend blizzard swept the area.

The Menominee County Road Commission said a joint rescue team rescued 10 children and nine adults Monday from the cabin in Menominee County’s Spalding Township using an all-terrain vehicle. The rescued relatives ranged in age from 1 to 64.

They had been there since Saturday. The cabin is located about 6 miles off the main road along an unplowed road that was buried under a 2-foot snowfall, WLUC-TV reported.