For nearly a year, allies of President Trump ignored seemingly every obstacle that might keep their right-wing group from building a crowdfunded wall at multiple points along the US-Mexico border.

They didn’t get permits in advance. They refused government orders to stop and study their engineering. And on the banks of the Rio Grande, they began bulldozing land where, true to their group’s name — ‘‘We Build the Wall’’ — they plan to erect more than 3 miles of 18-foot steel fencing.

But a Texas judge on Tuesday issued what may be the strongest rebuke yet to the group, which is led by Stephen Bannon, ordering it to temporarily halt all construction because of possible harm to a nearby nature preserve.