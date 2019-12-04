A fourth scholar invited by Republicans disagreed, warning that Democrats were barreling forward with a shoddy case for the president’s removal based on inadequate evidence, and risked damaging the integrity of a sacred process enshrined in the Constitution.

In a daylong hearing convened by the Judiciary Committee, three constitutional scholars invited by Democrats, including one from Harvard University, testified that evidence of Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine for political gain clearly met the definition of an impeachable abuse of power. They said his defiance of Congress’s investigative requests was further grounds for charging him.

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives on Wednesday opened a critical new phase of the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, featuring legal scholars vigorously debating whether his conduct and the available evidence rose to the constitutional threshold necessary for his removal from office.

Advertisement

The spirited exchange unfolded as the Judiciary Committee began determining which impeachment charges to lodge against Trump based on an investigation by the House Intelligence Committee. The president abused his power, sought to subvert an American elections and endangered national security when he pressured Ukraine for political favors, Democrats said.

In an investigative report released Tuesday, they also concluded that Trump pressured President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to announce investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and other Democrats, while withholding a White House meeting and $391 million in vital security assistance.

Within days and despite unanimous Republican opposition, the panel could begin drafting and debating articles of impeachment, eyeing a vote by the full House before Christmas. Democrats signaled Wednesday that the charges could be based not just on the Ukraine matter but also on earlier evidence that Trump may have obstructed justice when he sought to thwart federal investigators scrutinizing his campaign’s ties to Russia’s election interference operation.

But on Wednesday, in the wood and plasterwork-adorned chambers of the House Ways and Means Committee, lawmakers and the scholars they invited sparred over history and precedent as they prepared to embark on the third impeachment of a sitting president in American history.

Advertisement

Invoking arguments between the framers of the Constitution and impeachment precedents dating to monarchical England, the scholars dissected the quality of the evidence before the House and how to define at least one possible impeachment charge, bribery.

The three law professors invited by Democrats said that Trump’s behavior was not only an egregious abuse of his power for personal gain, but the textbook definition of the kind of conduct that the nation’s founders sought to guard against when they drafted the impeachment clause of the Constitution.

“If what we’re talking about is not impeachable, then nothing is impeachable,” Michael J. Gerhardt, a professor at the University of North Carolina, told the panel. “This is precisely the misconduct that the framers created the Constitution, including impeachment, to protect against.”

But a fourth witness, Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, cautioned that House Democrats were rushing headlong into an impeachment based on an incomplete set of facts and overly broad standards. He conceded that the president’s conduct may have been impeachable, but said Democrats risked tainting the validity of the Constitution’s only remedy for grave presidential misconduct outside an election.

“I am concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger,” he said. “To impeach a president on such a record would be to expose every future president to the same type of inchoate impeachment.”

Advertisement

In offering the argument, Turley, who said he had not voted for Trump and did not condone his behavior, handed Republicans what could be a potent counterpoint to put to a divided public.

The dispute unfolded as members of both parties braced for a historic confrontation over Trump’s impeachment.

The panel invited lawyers for Trump to participate in Wednesday’s hearing, but they declined, citing what they called an inherently unfair process, and instead huddled privately with Senate Republicans over lunch to discuss a likely Senate trial. Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, told senators that the president was eager to present a case for his defense in the Senate, should the House vote to impeach him.

Across the Capitol at the Judiciary Committee, the scholars debated whether Trump’s actions met the standards of impeachment laid out in the Constitution, which says a president can be removed for “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Noah Feldman, a professor at Harvard, argued that Trump’s decision to withhold a White House meeting and military assistance from Ukraine while he demanded political favors from its president was a classic impeachable abuse of power.

“The essential definition of high crimes and misdemeanors is the abuse of office,” he said. “The framers considered the office of the presidency to be a public trust.”

Pamela S. Karlan, a Stanford law professor, went further, arguing that Trump’s actions toward Ukraine could constitute another offense outlined in the Constitution: bribery. She defined that offense as “when an official solicited, received, or offered a personal favor or benefit to influence official action.”

Advertisement

“If you conclude that he asked for the investigation of vice president Biden and his son for political reasons, that is to aid his reelection, then, yes, you have bribery here,” Karlan said.

But Turley argued that Democrats were tainting the very concept of impeachment by sloppily applying what should be an ironclad set of standards. He said Democrats and the other witnesses were interpreting the concept of bribery too broadly to describe Trump’s conduct.

“This isn’t improvisational jazz — close enough is not good enough,” Turley said. “If you’re going to accuse a president of bribery, you need to make it stick, because you’re trying to remove a duly elected president of the United States.”

Turley also disputed that Trump could be fairly charged with obstruction of Congress. Without going to court to ask a judge to enforce their subpoenas, he argued, Democrats’ case lacked important validation and could even be an abuse of the House’s power.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to convene additional hearings before it begins drafting and debating impeachment articles. In the coming days, the panel will almost certainly hear a formal presentation of evidence from Democratic and Republican lawyers for the Intelligence Committee on the conclusions of their investigation into the Ukraine matter.

The panel could also hold another session to allow Trump’s lawyers to present a formal defense, including by calling witnesses, if the White House requests it. Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York and the Judiciary Committee’s chairman, has given the president and his team until Friday to decide whether to participate. Democrats must also decide whether to grant Republicans a minority day of hearings they formally requested Wednesday.