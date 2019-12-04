The Education Department revealed in a court filing this week that it identified an additional 29,000 former Corinthian Colleges students who were pursued for federal student loan payments, despite a court order barring collection.

A federal judge held Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in contempt and fined the department $100,000 in October after the agency said it attempted to collect payments from 16,000 former students of the defunct for-profit college in violation of the order.

Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim of the US District Court in San Francisco requested monthly status reports on the department’s efforts to rectify the harm it inflicted upon borrowers, some of whom had their wages garnished or tax refunds seized. In its latest report, the department said it discovered far more people were affected by its actions.