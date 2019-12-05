WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A second North Carolina town has canceled its Christmas parade over concerns about possible protests of a float celebrating the Confederacy.

Leaders in Wake Forest had said last week that the town’s parade would go on and include the Sons & Daughters of the Confederacy despite a planned demonstration. That decision changed once police learned that the number of expected protesters had grown from 10 to 200 people, Police Chief Jeff Leonard said in a statement released Wednesday.

The entire parade has now been canceled for safety reasons. This would have been the 72nd year of the parade, news outlets reported.