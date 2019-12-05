■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a Page One story on Wednesday about Senator Elizabeth Warren had an incorrect date for her divorce. It was in 1979. The Globe regrets the error.
■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a Thursday column on Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson misstated the number of jail suicides under his watch in recent months: There were two suicides. A third inmate died from natural causes. The Globe regrets the error.
■ Correction: Because of an editing error, a caption in Thursday’s Business section with a story about a soccer stadium planned in Pawtucket was incorrect. The soccer stadium is not replacing McCoy Stadium. The Globe regrets the error.
The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.