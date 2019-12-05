‘‘She was terrified, but my assumption was she has just been caught doing something behind her husband’s back, not that she was scared for her life,’’ one of the men at the table, Brad Norred, said in a Facebook post Tuesday recounting the last time Montgomery was seen alive.

Without making a fuss, Montgomery agreed to leave with Jason Bragg McIntosh, despite the restraining order she had against him.

WASHINGTON — In Megan Montgomery’s last moments, she chatted with five people she had met earlier that day while cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide against the rival Auburn Tigers. They were sitting together Saturday at a table at an oyster bar in Birmingham, Ala., when Montgomery’s estranged husband walked up behind her and placed one hand on the back of her neck and the other on her shoulder. Then, he announced: ‘‘That’s my wife, she’s going with me.’’

‘‘I didn’t know she had a restraining order, or was going through a divorce, none of it,’’ he said. ‘‘I watched her walk away, terrified, and knew nothing. None of us did, but we were the last group of people to see her alive.’’

Security footage showed Montgomery, 31, walk out of the restaurant with McIntosh, 45, who then allegedly drove her to a parking lot of an athletic complex in Mountain Brook, a suburb of Birmingham, AL.com reported. Police say McIntosh shot his wife several times, hitting her in the back and in the head. He surrendered to police this week and was formally charged with capital murder Wednesday, Mountain Brook police said in a statement.

The killing brought a tragic end to the violent relationship that Montgomery had been trying to leave. It also came just months after Bragg, who was then a police officer, shot her in the arm, but escaped charges.

Still newlyweds, Montgomery and McIntosh married Feb. 2 in New York. The couple posed for photos in their wedding attire around the city, kissing in the middle of a busy intersection and laughing as they walked hand-in-hand up subway station stairs in Times Square.

With long blond hair and a warm smile, Montgomery often wrote about fitness and fashion on her social media accounts. In her younger years, she had been a cheerleader and could still do tumbling stunts on a trampoline. A college friend told WBRC she was ‘‘this weird, amazing person who marched to the beat of her own drum’’ and called her ‘‘the light in the room.’’ Montgomery volunteered with the local Humane Society and had recently adopted a silver tabby cat named Maya.

The man smiling next to the bride in a New York subway stairwell 10 months ago had an unseen dark side. A former police officer in Hoover, Ala., McIntosh resigned in March after a fight with his new wife ended with a 911 call. Just 21 days after the wedding, McIntosh and Montgomery got into an argument that escalated until the pair was wrestling over a gun. Amid the chaos, the gun went off and a bullet hit Montgomery in the arm.

Investigators declined to charge McIntosh after they determined that Montgomery had been the aggressor and had control over the gun when it fired, AL.com reported. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office told the publication that Montgomery did not want to press charges at the time, although prosecutors recommended misdemeanor charges.

In March, McIntosh resigned from his job at the Hoover Police Department before the investigation of the incident was completed. Montgomery filed for divorce and the couple sought restraining orders that month. On May 5, McIntosh was arrested again after another fight left his estranged wife covered in scrapes and red marks, AL.com reported.

After McIntosh was charged Wednesday, his attorney suggested to Al.com that both partners were abusive.

‘‘To me, this case stands for the proposition that domestic violence is a real societal problem that is gender neutral and needs to be addressed in any relationship at the first sign of aggression by either party,’’ Spina said. ‘‘This is all very sad, but also very real.’’

Montgomery documented the abuse she endured in social media posts. On Oct. 10, she posted a selfie on Facebook with the caption ‘‘Because I’m still here when I shouldn’t be . . .’’ She shared frightening text messages and a since-deleted video in which McIntosh pointed a gun at her. ‘‘It’s one more click and I’m dead,’’ she wrote in block letters over the footage.

She said in a now-deleted Instagram post saved by WBMA that she had first experienced abuse before the wedding, when McIntosh allegedly tried to strangle her against a brick wall. She posted screen shots of text messages in her Instagram stories, where she called McIntosh a ‘‘stalker’’ and her own ‘‘personal hell.’’

‘‘You have ruined my life,’’ she told him.