HONOLULU — The US Navy sailor who fatally shot two people at Pearl Harbor before killing himself was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling, a military official said Friday.
Gabriel Romero, 22, also faced nonjudicial punishment, which is a lower-level administrative process for minor misconduct, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters not made public.
Romero also wounded a 36-year-old man in the attack Wednesday at the naval shipyard before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. That victim is in stable condition.
The shooting came just days before a ceremony Saturday to remember those who perished in the Japanese bombing 78 years ago.
Advertisement