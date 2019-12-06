The measure was the latest example of House Democrats wading into the divisive realm of US-Israel relations, an outgrowth of a broader controversy over the party’s weakening support for Israel’s right-wing government and its willingness to police seemingly anti-Semitic remarks by members of its ranks.

WASHINGTON — The House on Friday passed a symbolic measure backing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — an implicit rebuke to President Trump that passed mostly along party lines.

The legislation declares that ‘‘only the outcome of a two-state solution . . . can both ensure the state of Israel’s survival as a Jewish and democratic state and fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own.’’

It also notes longtime US opposition to ‘‘settlement expansion, moves toward unilateral annexation of territory, and efforts to achieve Palestinian statehood status outside the framework of negotiations with Israel’’ — an implicit critique of Trump’s moves to legitimize Israel’s increasingly assertive behavior in the West Bank and Golan Heights.

In a major shift of policy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month declared that the United States would no longer consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal — a shift that drew praise from the Israeli government and condemnation from Palestinian leaders.

The resolution, written by Representative Alan Lowenthal, Democrat of California, was penned as a companion to a measure condemning the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel that passed in July, but internal disputes among Democrats delayed the other measure until Friday.

While it does not specifically mention the latest Trump administration moves, the message it sends opposing them was clear during the floor debate Friday.

Lowenthal told the House that his resolution backed ‘‘the only path to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.’’

‘‘We will never compromise on Israel’s security, and we will not turn our backs on the Palestinian people’s desire for dignity and justice,’’ he said. ‘‘Some ask why Congress should speak out now or in this way? To them I say this: When peace appears most remote, our voices become more critical, not less.’’

Representative Lee Zeldin, Republican of New York and a stalwart supporter of Israel’s right-wing government, accused Democrats of deciding to ‘‘play partisan politics with what is a powder keg.’’