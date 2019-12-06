The scathing, two-paragraph letter reiterated the White House’s protests that the Democrats’ impeachment investigation violated Trump’s due process rights. Cipollone did not explicitly say the White House would not participate, but he clearly inferred it.

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday appeared to reject the latest entreaties from the House to participate in the rapidly-accelerating impeachment inquiry, decrying the proceedings as ‘‘completely baseless’’ as Democrats continued undeterred with their push to impeach the president by the end of the month.

‘‘House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade,’’ Cipollone wrote on Friday to the Judiciary chairman, Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York. ‘‘You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings.

Cipollone added: ‘‘Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan, and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our Nation’s history.’’

The response came as little surprise; throughout the impeachment proceedings, the White House has blocked witnesses from testifying, declined to provide documents demanded by Democrats, and did not send lawyers to the Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

Instead, the White House has largely looked to the Republican-controlled Senate to wage a full defense of Trump, who is accused of abusing the powers of the presidency when he pressured Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, has directed key committees to begin writing the articles, which could include an array of impeachable offenses such as bribery and obstruction of Congress. Members of the Judiciary Committee are slated to meet this weekend to discuss what those articles would entail — as Democrats remain locked in an internal debate over expanding them to cover Trump’s behavior outlined by former special counsel Robert S. Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Though she has yet to sketch out a firm timeline, Pelosi left little doubt that her chamber was headed toward an impeachment vote in as little as two weeks. That would most likely pin the start of a Senate trial in January, and few expect the chamber, where two-thirds of its members would have to vote in favor of convicting the president, will throw Trump out of office once the proceedings begin there.

A White House spokesman said Friday that Trump ‘‘welcomes’’ a Senate trial and reiterated that the president wants ‘‘serious witnesses,’’ including the anonymous whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, and the Bidens. What witnesses ultimately come forward in the Senate will depend largely on the senators themselves, since those 100 members will determine how, procedurally, an impeachment trial is structured.

‘‘If it goes there, he wants a trial,’’ the spokesman, Hogan Gidley, said on Fox News. ‘‘If they’re going to do this, if the Democrats want this fight, it’s something the president is willing to have.’’

Cipollone echoed that sentiment to Nadler, quoting a recent Trump tweet as he wrote: ‘‘Whatever course you choose, as the President has recently stated: ‘if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.’ ”

Though Trump’s removal from office is almost assured not to happen, others on Friday continued to make the public case for it.

More than 500 legal scholars signed on to an open letter released Friday asserting that Trump committed ‘‘impeachable conduct’’ and that lawmakers would be acting well within their rights if they ultimately voted to remove him from office.

The group noted in particular that Trump’s conduct seemed to be directed at affecting the results of the 2020 election, and so it was not a matter that could be left to voters at the polls.

‘‘There is overwhelming evidence that President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking to use presidential power to pressure a foreign government to help him distort an American election, for his personal and political benefit, at the direct expense of national security interests as determined by Congress,’’ the group of professors wrote in the letter, published online Friday by the nonprofit advocacy group Protect Democracy.