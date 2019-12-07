fb-pixel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline has christened a new aircraft carrier that is named after the 35th U.S. president.

Caroline Kennedy smashed a bottle across the USS John Kennedy carrier’s hull Saturday at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. She is the sponsor of her father’s namesake ship.

The ship is the second of the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class of aircraft carriers. The first was the USS Gerald R. Ford, which was commissioned last year.

The new carriers are designed to carry and fly more planes with fewer sailors.

The Kennedy’s keel was laid in 2015. The dry dock was flooded in late October.

Guests at the christening ceremony included former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

