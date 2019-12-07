The gunman, identified as Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was killed by a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the attack. Alshamrani initially entered the United States in 2018, according to initial assessments by intelligence and counterterrorism officials. But at some point Alshamrani returned to Saudi Arabia and then reentered the United States in February.

The gunman, who killed three people and injured eight others, did not have any apparent ties to international terrorist groups and appeared to have radicalized on his own, according to a senior American official who was also not authorized to speak publicly.

The Saudi trainee who attacked a Florida naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before he carried out the shooting, according to a person briefed on the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly.

Advertisement

The lieutenant reported for training program at the naval air station about three days before the shooting, according to the officials. It was unclear what Alshamrani was doing between February and when he reported for training but he was apparently living in the Pensacola area for much of that period.

Six other Saudi nationals were detained for questioning near the scene of the shooting, which took place over two floors in a classroom on the base. Three of the Saudis who were detained had been seen filming the entire incident, according to another person briefed on the investigation.

It was not known whether the six Saudis detained were students in the classroom building and there was no immediate indication that those filming the incident were connected to the gunman, the person said.

Authorities have said that there is no credible threat to the Pensacola community and one of the senior officials said that all Saudi trainees on base had been accounted for.

On Facebook, family members identified Joshua Kaleb Watson as one of the victims. Adam Watson wrote in a post that his youngest brother “saved countless lives today with his own.”

Advertisement

“After being shot multiple times he made it outside and told the first response team where the shooter was and those details were invaluable,” he wrote. “He died a hero and we are beyond proud but there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

Watson’s father, Benjamin Watson, told The Pensacola News Journal that his 23-year-old son was shot five times. A rifle team captain, he had reported to the base two weeks earlier for flight training, his father told the newspaper.

Captain Timothy F. Kinsella Jr., the base’s commanding officer, said the victims were “part of the Navy family.”

Authorities have not officially released the victims’ names. Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said two of the eight were deputies responding to the scene. Both are expected to recover, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators were trying to determine what motivated the gunman.

Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida, and Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican whose district includes Pensacola, both described the shooting as an act of terrorism. But federal law enforcement officials said it was too early to establish the gunman’s motive.

The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist activity, cited a Twitter account with a name matching the gunman that had posted a “will” calling the United States a “nation of evil” and criticizing its support for Israel.

Advertisement

“I’m not against you for just being American,” the posts said. “I don’t hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity.”

The account could not be independently verified.

The lieutenant was a trainee with the Saudi Air Force. Saudi pilots have trained at the Pensacola base since 1995.

The gunman used a locally purchased handgun with an extended magazine and had four to six other magazines in his possession, according to one of the people briefed on the investigation.

Kinsella said that about 200 international students were training at the base. They are from countries like Italy and Norway, in addition to Saudi Arabia, and are trained to fly helicopters or F-15s, according to a Navy pilot familiar with the program. Americans and Saudis go through initial training together before embarking on separate programs.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday that he had directed the Pentagon to look at vetting procedures for foreign nationals who came to the United States to study and train with the American military.