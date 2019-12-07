KABUL — US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Saturday held the first official talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban since President Trump declared a near-certain peace deal with the insurgents dead in September. The talks will initially focus on getting a Taliban promise to reduce violence, with a permanent cease-fire being the eventual goal, said a US statement. Khalilzad is also trying to lay the groundwork for negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the protracted conflict. Sitting with the Taliban at the negotiating table was Anas Haqqani, one of three senior Taliban freed last month in exchange for kidnapped American University of Afghanistan professors — American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, Taliban’s political office spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted. Tweeting that talks will resume on Sunday, Shaheen also said, “We discussed matters related to the signing of the agreement,”without elaborating. (AP)

Advertisement

Iraq

25 killed in attacks on demonstrators

BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials said Saturday the casualty toll had risen to 25 dead and 130 wounded after a bloody night of attacks by unknown gunmen that targeted anti-government demonstrators in the capital. Influential Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the head of parliament’s Sairoon bloc, said a drone had targeted his home in the holy city of Najaf on Saturday, according to statements from the political party. The health and security officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The attack Friday was among the deadliest since Oct. 1, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets calling for sweeping political reforms and the end of Iran’s influence in Iraqi affairs. Security forces regularly use live rounds and tear gas to disperse the demonstrations, leading to heavy casualties. Three among the dead were policeman and the rest were protesters, the officials said. (AP)