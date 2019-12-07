The accord is a big step forward for PG&E, whose response to wildfires has often faltered. For victims, the money would help them rebuild homes and lives after months of uncertainty, though many would most likely get a lot less than they had hoped for or need.

The victims would not receive all of the $13.5 billion that is being made available under the agreement. Some of it would go toward paying the claims of some government agencies, and the victims’ lawyers would receive a portion.

After months of tense negotiations, Pacific Gas & Electric and lawyers for victims of wildfires that killed dozens of people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes and businesses agreed Friday to a multibillion-dollar legal settlement.

Advertisement

And a settlement would significantly increase the likelihood that PG&E will emerge from bankruptcy before a crucial deadline in June. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in January, saying it faced an estimated $30 billion in wildfire claims.

“We’ve turned a corner,” said Patrick McCallum, a Sacramento lobbyist who runs the wildfire victims group Up From the Ashes. “We’re close. Finally there’s a solution for wildfire victims.”

The settlement, which requires approval by US Bankruptcy Court, follows accords that PG&E announced with insurance companies and some government agencies. A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

To receive payments, wildfire victims must file claims by Dec. 31, a deadline that was extended after tens of thousands of victims failed to submit claims and some said they were not even aware of the process.

Even with the settlement, the future of the utility’s operations remains uncertain. The devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the Camp Fire, which destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise, enraged many residents and elected officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Sam Liccardo of San Jose. Those leaders have proposed making PG&E a public utility, turning it into a cooperative owned by its customers, or selling it to an entity like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which owns several large energy companies.

Advertisement

“There have been many calls for PG&E to change in recent years,” the company’s chief executive, Bill Johnson, said in a statement. “PG&E’s leadership team has heard those calls for change, and we realize we need to do even more to be a different company now and in the future.”

In recent bankruptcy negotiations, representatives of Newsom have pressed PG&E to compensate wildfire victims sufficiently, treat workers fairly, and maintain its commitment to clean energy. The governor has said the utility that emerges from bankruptcy must make safety a priority.

In a statement, lawyers for the victims said a trust would be set up to pay the victims’ claims, funded with a mix of “cash, equity, and other consideration.” The equity is expected to be stock in the PG&E that emerges from bankruptcy. But the stock could lose some of its value if PG&E faces new financial challenges, including from wildfires or other disasters caused by its equipment, potentially shortchanging victims.

PG&E has already agreed to pay holders of insurance claims $11 billion in cash.