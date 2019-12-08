Barr has eagerly embraced the most divisive and disputed aspects of the Trump agenda, much to the delight of the party’s hard-line conservatives who see him as an indispensable ally in their fight to push the country further to the right on such issues as religious liberty, immigration, and policing.

WASHINGTON — When President Donald Trump nominated William Barr as attorney general a year ago, establishment Republicans who had chafed at Trump’s takeover of their party were relieved. Between Barr’s work in the Ronald Reagan White House and his fast-track career under George H.W. Bush, he could be a bridge to the Republican Party they knew — and preferred.

Advertisement

Other conservative attorneys general shared Barr’s relish for political battle. But as he attacks the Democratic Party, assails liberal culture, and defends the president against accusations of abusing his office, Barr has wielded a maximalist view of executive power and adopted a blithely antagonistic, no-apologies style that set him apart from his predecessors.

That makes him a natural fit in a Republican Party that Trump has remade in his mold. But it worries critics in both parties who fear that Barr is eroding the Justice Department’s traditional independence in law enforcement. They point to his handling of the Mueller report, which he summarized in a letter widely seen as more favorable to Trump, and his appointment of a prosecutor to reexamine the opening of the Russia investigation, which Trump has long impugned.

To the conservatives who make up the most solid part of the president’s base — a wing of the Republican Party that is generally more uncompromising on social issues and enthusiastic about political combat with the left — Barr is the template of the public servant they envisioned when Trump promised to give them greater influence in his administration.

Advertisement

He is a devoted Catholic who has said he believes the nation needs a “moral renaissance” to restore Judeo-Christian values. He has been unafraid to use his platform as the nation’s top law enforcement officer to fight the cultural changes they believe are making the country more inhospitable and unrecognizable, including rising immigration and new legal protections for LGBT people.

“Attorney General Barr represents an important conservative point of view that is really the heart of the Trump presidency,” said Frank Cannon, the president of the American Principles Project, a social conservative organization.