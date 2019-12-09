WASHINGTON — A watchdog report on the Russia probe finds no evidence of political bias, despite performance failures, according to a summary obtained by The Associated Press.

The report, by the Justice Department inspector general, also found 17 “significant errors or omissions” in surveillance applications for Trump campaign aide Carter Page, but no intentional misconduct.

The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, despite “serious performance failures” up the bureau’s chain of command, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said. The findings undercut President Trump’s claim that he was the target of a “witch hunt.”