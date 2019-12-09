Both Judges Thomas Griffith and David Tatel of the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit expressed doubt that past Supreme Court decisions permit individual lawmakers to bring lawsuits on behalf of the entire body and said Congress acts through majority votes in both the House and Senate.

Even as the judges seemed troubled that Congress may have no other viable way to enforce the Constitution’s anticorruption ‘‘emoluments’’ provision, they did not seem prepared to allow the lawsuit from more than 200 Democratic lawmakers to move forward and suggested the Supreme Court would have the final word.

WASHINGTON — Appeals court judges expressed skepticism Monday that members of Congress as individuals have a legal right to sue President Trump to stop his private businesses from accepting payments from foreign governments without lawmakers’ consent.

‘‘You are not Congress,’’ judge Griffith told the lawyer for Democratic lawmakers who allege the president is illegally profiting from his private business transactions. ‘‘You are not here representing Congress.’’

‘‘Here, you don’t even have one House,’’ Tatel added later.

But Griffith and Tatel also repeatedly pressed the Justice Department attorney representing Trump what else Congress could do when it has reason to believe the president is violating the anticorruption ban through his business activities.

‘‘They want to play a role. The Constitution gives them a role,’’ Griffith said.

In response, Justice Department attorney Hashim Mooppan said Congress would have to pass a new law if it wanted to prevent the president from accepting payments from foreign governments.

‘‘The only role that the Constitution gives Congress with respect to the foreign emoluments clause is to allow them,’’ Mooppan said.

Tatel questioned how members of Congress could perform their oversight role and approve the president’s business activities if Trump’s clients are not made public.

‘‘How could Congress pass a law without knowing what the president is doing in respect to emoluments?’’ Tatel asked.

The arguments came amid a set of cases over a rarely tested anticorruption provision of the Constitution bars US officials from accepting payments or ‘‘emoluments’’ from foreign governments without sign off from Congress. Challenges to Trump’s business dealings have been working through the federal courts for months with subpoenas for his financial records connected to the challenges put on hold in the meantime.

An attorney for the Democrats told the court Monday that the president was required to receive consent from Congress before accepting emoluments. By not informing and asking Congress ahead of time, the Constitutional Accountability Center’s Elizabeth Wydra, representing the Democrats, said Trump was denying Congress ‘‘the vote to which they are specifically entitled.’’

Tatel noted that the founding fathers were concerned about foreign influence and asked Trump’s lawyer, ‘‘so Congress, in your view, has no remedy other than impeachment?’’

Mooppan declined to answer or ‘‘take a position whether allegations here rise to that level.’’

There remains disagreement between the two sides about what constitutes an emolument. In response to a judge’s question, Mooppan said that when the Saudi Arabian government paid for 500 rooms at the Trump hotel to lobby Congress — as they did shortly after Trump was elected — it did not represent an emolument. But he said an expensive gift from a foreign leader to the president would.

Wydra countered that the emoluments provision was ‘‘not a constitutional cabinet of curiosities’’ barring presidents from accepting ceremonial gifts but an important tool against corruption.

Mooppan said Monday that it was unlikely the framers of the Constitution would have required a president in the 19th century who owned an inn to ask guests whether a foreign government would be paying for their stay — as the Trump Organization does today of guests booking ballrooms at Trump’s D.C. hotel. ‘‘That seems utterly implausible,’’ Mooppan argued.

Mooppan said the judges ought to throw out the suit because the members of Congress had not been harmed by the president’s business, which has booked hotel rooms and office space to foreign governments.

The Democrats are asking the Appeals Court to enforce the emoluments clause by barring Trump’s business from doing business with foreign governments while he is in office.

The lawsuit is one of three similar cases pending in appeals courts, one step below the Supreme Court, and has the potential to reveal details about the president’s closely held business interests. An Appeals Court in Richmond is set to take up another of the cases Thursday.

These cases are distinct from others already pending at the Supreme Court and involving subpoenas from House investigators and New York prosecutors seeking access to Trump’s tax and financial records. All were filed before the House began the public phase of its impeachment proceedings.