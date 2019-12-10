HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of child neglect after leaving a child alone at night outside a police station because he thought the boy might be gay, police said.

Haines City police didn’t say in an arrest report whether the boy was the son of Evenaud Julmeus, 30. The child’s name, age, or relationship to Julmeus wasn’t included in the report.

Investigators said Julmeus and the boy got into an argument about the boy’s sexuality. Julmeus told the boy to pack a bag and get into the car.