The “safety stand-down” was issued pending the results of an FBI investigation into a shooting Friday that left three young sailors dead and eight other people wounded. Several lawmakers, including Senator Rick Scott of Florida and Representative Matt Gaetz, whose congressional district includes Pensacola, have called for a review of foreign military programs and their vetting procedures.

The suspension will affect about 300 Saudi students at three bases in Florida. Classroom teaching will continue, and other international students will resume flight training, the Navy said.

MIAMI — The Navy has grounded Saudi military trainees in Florida, suspending their flight instruction indefinitely in the wake of a shooting last week at Naval Air Station Pensacola by a member of the Saudi Royal Air Force.

The Navy said all Saudi students would be grounded at Pensacola, as well as at the Naval Air Station Whiting Field near Milton, Fla., and Naval Air Station Mayport in Jacksonville.

The gunman legally purchased the Glock 9 mm handgun used in the shooting in late July, shortly after he had obtained a state hunting license, the FBI said Tuesday.

The gunman, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old member of the Saudi Royal Air Force, was issued a hunting license July 11, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Nine days later, he purchased the handgun at a federally licensed firearms dealer in Florida.

The ability of a foreign military student to legally buy a gun has come under scrutiny after Friday’s attack. The gunman used an extended magazine and had four to six other magazines in his possession when he was killed by a sheriff’s deputy, a person familiar with the investigation has said.

Saudi students have been restricted to the base since the shooting. They received a visit late Monday from the kingdom’s defense attaché, according to the FBI. Some 200 foreign aviation students train at the base in Pensacola, an icon in naval aviation and the home of the Blue Angels.

Those who travel to the US on a nonimmigrant visa, as the gunman did, are prohibited under federal law from having a weapon or ammunition. But the law also lists several exceptions, including one for those holding a valid hunting license.

Alshamrani may have qualified to legally buy a gun under other exceptions as well, according to the FBI’s Jacksonville field office, which is leading the investigation.

Other exceptions are included in the law for accredited representatives of foreign governments, distinguished foreign visitors designated by the State Department, or foreign law enforcement officers of a friendly government entering the United States on official business.

Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, called the exceptions a “loophole” in federal gun laws that should be closed.

“I’m a big supporter of the Second Amendment, but the Second Amendment applies so that we the American people can keep and bear arms,” DeSantis, a former Navy prosecutor, said at a Sunday news conference in Pensacola. “But it does not apply to Saudi Arabians.”

Much remains unknown about the gunman and his motive, although the FBI is treating the shooting as a presumed act of terrorism. Investigators have received information that Alshamrani was active on social media. Although they have not released any specifics, the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi activity online, found a Twitter account with a name matching the gunman’s criticizing the US as “evil.”

The Pentagon heightened security reviews at bases around the country Monday, citing the two shootings that occurred last week on military bases, in Pensacola and at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. In the Pearl Harbor attack, the gunman fatally shot two shipyard workers before killing himself.

Five of those injured in Pensacola had been sent home from the hospital by Monday, with the three remaining patients in stable condition.

Alshamrani first arrived in the US in August 2017 for a year of English-language training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, according to a Pentagon official. He later spent a year and a half in aviation training in Pensacola, before moving on to advanced strike fighter training in October.

In April, Alshamrani filed a formal complaint against one of his instructors at the base whom he accused of embarrassing him in front of other aviation students by mocking his mustache as looking like that of a pornographic actor.

The FBI did not identify the shop where Alshamrani bought the gun, but ABC News reported it was Uber’s Lock and Gun in Pensacola. Naomi Uber, the owner, declined to comment Monday, referring questions about the gun purchase to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which in turn directed inquiries to the FBI.

“There is an ongoing investigation,” Uber said. “I can’t pull up paperwork. I don’t have authority to discuss anything with you.”