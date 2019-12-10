“I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

In an early Twitter post, Trump snapped at Wray for not agreeing with his interpretation of the watchdog report’s findings.

WASHINGTON — President Trump and Attorney General William Barr took aim at the FBI on Tuesday, reiterating attacks on former bureau officials and contradicting the agency’s director, Christopher Wray, a day after an independent watchdog concluded that agents were justified in opening an investigation into Russia’s possible ties with the Trump campaign.

Advertisement

Wray had said Monday that he concurred with the Justice Department inspector general, Michael Horowitz, who found that political bias did not influence investigative decisions, directly undercutting the president’s yearslong accusations.

Barr went a step further and called the findings about the origins of the inquiry “flimsy.” He also repeated a longtime refrain of Trump and his allies, saying the FBI improperly used counterintelligence tools to spy on a presidential campaign.

In an interview with NBC News, Barr said there were “gross abuses” and “inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI.”

In July 2016, the FBI opened the investigation after it learned a Trump campaign aide had bragged that he was told that Russia had information that could damage Hillary Clinton’s candidacy. At the same time, stolen Democratic e-mails were being released. This prompted the FBI to open the inquiry, the inspector general found, not the salacious dossier of opposition research on Trump by a former British intelligence official.

Horowitz said the bureau was right to open the inquiry, but he recommended additional supervision in the future.

Advertisement

While there was little expectation that the inspector general’s conclusions would settle the partisan debate over the legitimacy of the Russia inquiry, the president’s suggestion that he lacked confidence in Wray’s ability to “fix” the bureau raised the possibility that he was considering replacing Wray, which would give him his third FBI director since he took office.

The director position has a 10-year term limit devised specifically to prevent political interference.

Trump appointed Wray after he fired the previous director, James Comey, in 2017. By the time Wray became director, a special counsel had been appointed to take over the Russia investigation, and Trump was regularly lashing out at the FBI. During his first two years in office, Trump attacked the bureau, the Justice Department and intelligence agencies 277 times.

Trump and some of his allies saw the dense report as proof that their conspiracy theories were in fact true. The president has claimed for years that the Russia investigation was a witch hunt pursued by “deep state” bureaucrats who did not support him politically. And he has been particularly critical of the FBI, calling former bureau leaders “losers.”

“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press,” Barr said Tuesday.

Wray has sought to avoid confrontation with Trump as he navigates the bureau through one of its most turbulent eras. He and his aides had hoped that with the release of the inspector general report, the FBI could finally move past the toxic politics of the last three years.

Advertisement

Standing in disagreement with the president and the attorney general, Wray will now have to decide how to lead the agency while his bosses promulgate the unsubstantiated narrative that the FBI plotted to sabotage Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Barr is overseeing a separate Justice Department criminal investigation into the basis of the Russia inquiry.

A federal prosecutor, John Durham, is leading that investigation and supported the attorney general’s assessment of the report.

“Last month, we advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened,” Durham said.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that any foreign interference in American elections is “unacceptable’’ and warned Russia and others that the Trump administration will protect the integrity of the vote.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.