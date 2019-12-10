Beck is in the late stages of being vetted by the White House for the CPSC position, according to the government officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. President Trump still needs to formally nominate her for the commission’s top job, which requires Senate confirmation. Beck’s selection was expected to be announced in coming weeks, the officials said.

Nancy Beck would take over as chairwoman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small but powerful agency that is responsible for the safety of 15,000 everyday products, from cribs and bicycles to refrigerators and trampolines.

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering nominating a former chemical industry executive who pushed to relax rules on toxic chemicals at the EPA to lead the nation’s product safety regulator, according to two Trump administration officials.

Advertisement

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Beck’s title is principal deputy assistant administrator of the agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, said a spokesman for the Environmental Protection Agency. She is detailed to the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Beck joined the Trump administration in May 2017, when she was tapped to be a top deputy in the EPA’s toxic chemical unit. She previously had been an executive with the chemical industry’s main trade organization, the American Chemistry Council.

At the EPA, Beck has helped scale back several policies aimed at curbing federal limits on toxic chemicals. The agency reversed course on two powerful solvents linked to neurological defects, TCE and NMP, rather than finalize a ban initiated under former president Barack Obama. Last year, her office redefined the way the EPA determines the health and safety risks associated with hazardous chemicals, by focusing on direct physical contact and not their impact through exposure from the ground, air or water.

Advertisement

Beck ran the EPA’s chemical safety office for most of Trump’s first two years in office because the president’s first nominee to head the division, toxicologist Michael Dourson, ran into opposition in the Senate and withdrew his name from consideration in December 2017. In January 2019, the Senate confirmed Alexandra Dapolito Dunn as assistant administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, and Beck began her White House detail in June.

Beck’s confirmation as CPSC chairwoman would give her day-to-day control of the agency and provide Republicans with a 3-2 advantage on its five-member commission.

The agency is currently led by acting chairman Democrat Robert Adler, who has been in the role two months. He replaced Ann Marie Buerkle, a Republican who had served as acting chairwoman since early 2017.

Buerkle withdrew her nomination to lead the agency earlier this year and departed the CPSC in October, after support to give her a new seven-year term faded with criticism related to the agency’s handling of two high-profile product safety cases.

During Buerkle’s tenure, an investigation by The Washington Post found she had kept the Democratic commissioners in the dark about the agency’s investigation into the safety of Britax’s BOB jogging strollers and then helped end a court case seeking a stroller recall. Buerkle also led the CPSC when the agency was criticized for being slow to force a recall of Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘n Play inclined sleeper, a device tied to more than 30 infant deaths.

Advertisement

Washington Post

Prosecutors recommend no prison for ex-Trump aide

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday recommended that former deputy Trump campaign chairman Rick Gates serve no prison time, citing his ‘‘extraordinary assistance’’ in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, according to a new court filing.

Prosecutors did not oppose Gates’s request for probation, which could be conditioned on what the government said is his continuing cooperation in several matters that it did not make public.

Gates and his longtime boss, Paul Manafort, were the first individuals publicly charged by Mueller in October 2017 as the special counsel sought to learn whether any Americans conspired with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election. Manafort served as one of Donald Trump’s campaign chairmen in the 2016 race.

Gates, 47, pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiring to conceal proceeds from a decade of lucrative lobbying work that he and Manafort had done for Ukraine and lying to the FBI, and began cooperating with firsthand insight into several of the president’s senior aides and activities.

Although Manafort resigned from the campaign in August 2016 as word of his Ukraine work surfaced, Gates remained until Election Day, working at one point for the Republican National Committee and then became deputy chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee.

He is one of six Trump aides or associates convicted in cases from the special counsel probe, but unlike the others, made repeat appearances in court to bolster federal cases.

Washington Post