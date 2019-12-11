The US House Oversight and Homeland Security committees launched the 18-month investigation after questions were raised about how complaints were handled at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Subcommittees for the two committees discussed the findings Wednesday during a joint hearing.

The report, called “Righting the Ship,” also found Coast Guard leaders didn’t hold officials accountable for deficient and incomplete investigations and didn’t take corrective action to address retaliation against people who report harassment and bullying. It concludes that the service needs to make “significant improvements” in its policies and procedures.

The US Coast Guard’s leadership has failed to conduct prompt, thorough, and impartial investigations of harassment and bullying allegations, according to a congressional investigation released Wednesday.

Advertisement

Coast Guard Vice Admiral Michael McAllister said at the hearing the service’s senior leaders are taking “every step to foster and develop a climate that’s free from harassment, bullying, and retaliation’’ and take all complaints seriously.

McAllister, the deputy commandant for mission support, spoke about changes the Coast Guard has made to the way it handles allegations, including updating its civil rights awareness training, creating new positions to improve oversight at the academy, and revising procedures to require commanders to notify their superior of the findings and outcomes of harassment, hate, hazing, and bullying inquiries.

McAllister acknowledged there’s room for improvement and said he looked forward to “enhancing our policies” with help from Congress.

US Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the Coast Guard must make major changes to address its climate and cultural challenges and ensure accountability.

“The Coast Guard’s biggest asset is not its fleet, but its people,” said Thompson, the Homeland Security Committee chairman. “If the service does not know how to take care of its own people, it cannot execute its critical mission to protect our homeland.’’

Advertisement

The GOP didn’t sign onto the report because Republican representatives were given only a few days to review it, said Representative Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, arguing the report should have been issued after the hearing, to include information presented Wednesday.

Republican Representative Debbie Lesko of Arizona, called it a “one-sided report’’ that should have included feedback from the Coast Guard. She praised the service for its commitment to improving, and said the Democratic majority spent considerable time and expense investigating an issue that had been already investigated.

The report includes a lengthy discussion about a case involving a member of the permanent teaching staff at the Coast Guard Academy, Lieutenant Commander Kimberly Young-McLear. She reported in 2015 that her supervisor harassed her and created a hostile work environment, partly because she is a lesbian and a black woman. The report says the academy never investigated her allegations, instead using an alternative dispute resolution process.

Young-McLear, who testified Wednesday, said she turned to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General after she suffered retaliation for making the complaints. The Coast Guard, she said, did not hold those responsible accountable or provide a safe working environment. Her case is not isolated, she said, and such issues are happening across the Coast Guard.

“Many Coast Guard individuals, who are overwhelmingly talented, devoted people of color, women, and LGBTQ, have reached out me to share their experiences and to convey that these systemic issues, up and down the ranks, are not unique to the Coast Guard Academy,” said Young-McLear, who’s doing a cybersecurity fellowship in Washington but plans to return to the academy.

Advertisement

Young-McLear was asked how she found the strength to “fight the Coast Guard” for years.

“I don’t see it as I’m fighting the Coast Guard,” she said. “I see it as I’m fighting for a better Coast Guard.”

The inspector general’s 2018 report substantiated Young-McLear’s claim that she was retaliated against on the basis of her discrimination and harassment complaints, in violation of the Military Whistleblower Protection Act. The Coast Guard has acted on that report’s recommendations, McAllister said.