KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A North Carolina school district apologized for an assignment that asked middle school students to compare the value of slaves and white people.

The mother of a student at Kannapolis Middle School posted a picture of the assignment on Facebook, news outlets reported. It was reportedly related to a lesson on the Three-Fifths Compromise. In 1787, the compromise was introduced to classify a slave as three-fifths of a person when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.

The assignment asked questions such as “How many slaves would be needed to equal at least four white people?”