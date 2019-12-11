Anderson appeared to have a connection to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, though the extent of his involvement in that group remains unclear, the law enforcement official said.

The violent rampage Tuesday took place largely at a kosher supermarket where three bystanders were killed. Authorities now believe that the store was specifically targeted by the assailants, whom they identified as David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50.

An assailant involved in the prolonged firefight in Jersey City, N.J., that left six people dead, including one police officer, was linked Wednesday to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which has been designated a hate group, and had published anti-Semitic posts online, a law enforcement official said.

Advertisement

The Black Hebrew Israelites have no connection with mainstream Judaism. It has been described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal advocacy group that tracks such movements.

Authorities also suspected that the two assailants may have been involved in a separate killing in neighboring Bayonne, N.J., according to New Jersey’s attorney general, Gurbir S. Grewal.

Among those killed Tuesday were three bystanders who were inside the store when the shoot-out began. They have been identified as Mindel Ferencz, 33, who ran the market with her husband; Moshe Deutch, 24, a rabbinical student who lives in Brooklyn; and Miguel Douglas, 49, who was believed to have worked at the store.

One other person inside the store was wounded but managed to escape, according to Grewal.

The Jersey City police officer who was killed was identified Tuesday as Detective Joe Seals, a 15-year law enforcement veteran and a father of five.

Investigators also found a manifesto-style note inside the assailants’ van, the law enforcement official and another official familiar with the case said. The document, which was described as brief and “rambling,” suggested no clear motive for the shooting.

Advertisement

Investigators also found a live pipe bomb inside the vehicle that was an operable explosive device, officials said Wednesday.

The law enforcement official could not provide more details about Anderson’s online posts or where they had been published. He said investigators were still reviewing that information.

While the exact beliefs of the Black Hebrew Israelites vary among the groups associated with the movement, followers generally believe that the 12 tribes of Israel defined in the Old Testament are different ethnic groups, or nations, and that white people are not among them.

“They mostly trade in anti-Semitism,” said Heidi Beirich, the director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center. She added that the movement has not been known for mass acts of violence.

It was unclear whether Graham also had ties to the Black Hebrew Israelites. Her brother, Frederick Graham, said he was not aware of any links to the movement.

Jersey City’s mayor, Steven Fulop, said that surveillance footage indicated the two attackers had targeted a kosher supermarket where most of the carnage unfolded.

Fulop said Wednesday that the footage revealed that after the assailants shot Seals in an earlier encounter, they drove slowly and deliberately to the market, roughly a mile away.

“We now know this did not begin with gunfire between police officers and perpetrators and then moved to the store,” said Jersey City’s public safety director, James Shea. “It began with an attack on the civilians inside the store.” Shea said the attackers’ motives were still being investigated.

Advertisement

Initially, investigators said they believed that the attackers randomly chose the market and that the episode was not a hate crime; Shea added Tuesday that there was “no indication” of terrorism.

By Tuesday night, however, Fulop said on Twitter that officials had come to believe that the assailants had “targeted the location they attacked.”

Seals approached the two assailants, a man and a woman, who were inside a U-Haul van at a cemetery near the kosher market because the van had been linked to a homicide over the weekend, according to the law enforcement official. The official did not have any more details on the homicide.

Video surveillance footage showed the assailants shooting the detective and then driving away and ending up in front of the kosher market where they park and enter the store guns firing, the official said.