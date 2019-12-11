A federal court in Texas issued a nationwide injunction late Tuesday preventing the Trump administration from using $3.6 billion in military construction funds to erect a wall along the southern border, ruling that an emergency proclamation that enabled the government to access the funds was unlawful.

Judge David Briones of US District Court in El Paso said that the president’s proclamation, issued in January, violated congressional restrictions that limited funding for border-wall construction to $1.2375 billion.

The latest ruling turns on a different issue than an earlier injunction, issued by a federal judge in California. The US Supreme Court stayed that injunction, allowing the administration to begin using a separate package of $2.5 billion in Pentagon money for the construction.