A federal court in Texas issued a nationwide injunction late Tuesday preventing the Trump administration from using $3.6 billion in military construction funds to erect a wall along the southern border, ruling that an emergency proclamation that enabled the government to access the funds was unlawful.
Judge David Briones of US District Court in El Paso said that the president’s proclamation, issued in January, violated congressional restrictions that limited funding for border-wall construction to $1.2375 billion.
The latest ruling turns on a different issue than an earlier injunction, issued by a federal judge in California. The US Supreme Court stayed that injunction, allowing the administration to begin using a separate package of $2.5 billion in Pentagon money for the construction.
“Today’s order affirms that the president cannot use a national emergency declaration to usurp Congress’s power of the purse,” said Kristy Parker, a counsel for Protect Democracy who represented the plaintiffs in the case: the Texas county of El Paso and the Border Network for Human Rights, an advocacy organization.
Trump has sought to tap two sources of funding to pay for expansion of a wall on the southern border. One of them was a drug interdiction fund, the other a military construction fund available only in case of a national emergency.
Trump declared a national emergency on the southern border in February in order to access the funds.
In the earlier California case, the injunction barred the use of the drug interdiction funds, but the Supreme Court’s stay, lifting the injunction while litigation on the legal issues was proceeding, paved the way for construction of the wall to continue.