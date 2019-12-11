The articles aren’t expected to be changed, though, as Democrats are unlikely to accept any amendments proposed by Republicans, who are unified against Trump’s impeachment.

The panel is meeting to mark up, or amend, the two articles of impeachment that Democrats introduced Tuesday. They charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his dealings with Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee took the first steps Wednesday evening toward voting on articles of impeachment against President Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges.

Democrats have already agreed to the language, on nine pages, and say that Trump acted “corruptly” and “betrayed the nation” when he asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and the 2016 US election. Hamstrung in the minority, Republicans wouldn’t have the votes to make changes without support from at least some Democrats.

The Wednesday evening session of the 41-member panel was expected to last several hours, with opening statements from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Votes won’t come until Thursday, when the committee will consider amendments and is likely to hold a final vote to send the articles to the House floor.

If the articles are approved by the House next week, a trial would be conducted in the Senate early next year. Senate Republicans on Wednesday were coalescing around a strategy of holding a short impeachment trial that would include no witnesses.

The emerging GOP plan could clash with Trump’s desire to stage a public defense of his actions on Ukraine that would include testimony the White House believes would damage its political rivals.

Several GOP senators on Wednesday said it would be better to limit the trial and quickly vote to dismiss the House charges rather than engage in what could become a political circus.

‘‘I would say I don’t think the appetite is real high for turning this into a prolonged spectacle,’’ the Senate’s majority whip, John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Senate Republican, told The Washington Post Wednesday when asked whether Trump will get the witnesses he wants in a trial. ‘‘Members want to deal with the arguments, hear the case, and hopefully reach a conclusion.’’

The Senate GOP plan would provide sufficient time, possibly two weeks, for both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s attorneys to make their arguments before a vote on the president’s fate, according to 13 senators and aides familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

Most notably, a quick, clean trial is broadly perceived to be the preference of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, who wants to minimize political distractions in an election year during which the GOP will be working to protect its slim majority in the chamber.

McConnell said he would be ‘‘totally surprised’’ if there were the necessary 67 votes in the chamber to convict Trump.

The question is whether allowing witnesses would turn the trial into an even more contentious affair.

Trump’s desired witness list includes the House Intelligence Committee’s chairman, Adam Schiff; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; and former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter — all Democrats — as well as the anonymous whistle-blower whose complaint about the president’s conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky led to the impeachment inquiry.

On Wednesday evening, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, Representative Jerrold Nadler, opened the prime-time hearing to make a final argument for impeachment and to urge his Republican colleagues to reconsider. He said the panel should consider whether the evidence shows that Trump committed certain acts, if they rise to the level of impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors, and what the consequences are if lawmakers fail to act.

“When his time has passed, when his grip on our politics is gone, when our country returns, as surely it will, to calmer times and stronger leadership, history will look back on our actions here today,” Nadler said. “How would you be remembered?’’

Republicans are also messaging to the American people — and to Trump himself — as they argue that the articles show Democrats are out to get the president. Most Republicans contend, as Trump does, that he has done nothing wrong, and all of them are expected to vote against the articles.

The top Republican on the panel, Georgia Representative Doug Collins, argued that Democrats are impeaching the president because they doubt they can beat him in the 2020 election.

Democrats think the only thing they need is a “32-second commercial saying we impeached him,’’ Collins said.

“That’s the wrong reason to impeach somebody, and the American people are seeing through this,” Collins said. “But at the end of the day, my heart breaks for a committee that has trashed this institution.”

Republicans were expected to offer an array of amendments and make procedural motions, even if they know none of them would pass. The Judiciary Committee is made up of some of the most partisan members on both sides.

Earlier Wednesday, Collins had said that the GOP would offer amendments, but he said they’d mainly be about allowing more time for debate.

“Remember, you can’t fix bad,’’ Collins said. “These are bad; you’re not going to fix it.”

In the formal articles announced Tuesday, Democrats said that Trump had enlisted a foreign power in “corrupting” the US election process and endangered national security by asking Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including Biden, while withholding US military aid as leverage.

That benefited Russia over the United States as Ukraine, an American ally, fought Russian military aggression, the Democrats said.

Trump then obstructed Congress by ordering current and former officials to defy House subpoenas for testimony and by blocking access to documents, the charges say.

Trump tweeted that to impeach a president “who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness.”

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.