A Georgia man apologized on-camera for slapping a female reporter’s rear end on live TV after the video clip garnered outrage among millions who viewed it online and prompted police to investigate the case as a possible sexual battery.

WSAV-TV reporter Alex Bozarjian was doing a live broadcast from a road race Saturday in Savannah when one of the passing runners swatted her from behind. The video shows the stunned woman stop talking for a moment and stare.

“You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” Bozarjian said on Twitter.