A Georgia man apologized on-camera for slapping a female reporter’s rear end on live TV after the video clip garnered outrage among millions who viewed it online and prompted police to investigate the case as a possible sexual battery.
WSAV-TV reporter Alex Bozarjian was doing a live broadcast from a road race Saturday in Savannah when one of the passing runners swatted her from behind. The video shows the stunned woman stop talking for a moment and stare.
“You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” Bozarjian said on Twitter.
Thomas Callaway of Statesboro soon stepped forward as the man who slapped Bozarjian. He went to the TV station to give an on-camera apology.
“It was an awful act and an awful mistake,” Callaway said.
