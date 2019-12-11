FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An administrator for a Florida school district was suspended for seven days because she went to work on Halloween dressed as a flasher.

The Broward School Board decided at a meeting Tuesday that Mary Coker’s decision to wear the costume didn’t warrant a demotion from her position as director of procurement and warehouse services. Superintendent Robert Runcie had recommended demoting Coker from her $154,286-a-year job.

Coker, 46, apologized to the school board, the Sun Sentinel reported.