FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An administrator for a Florida school district was suspended for seven days because she went to work on Halloween dressed as a flasher.
The Broward School Board decided at a meeting Tuesday that Mary Coker’s decision to wear the costume didn’t warrant a demotion from her position as director of procurement and warehouse services. Superintendent Robert Runcie had recommended demoting Coker from her $154,286-a-year job.
Coker, 46, apologized to the school board, the Sun Sentinel reported.
A complaint filed with the school district said Coker showed up at a school for adult students and at an administrative office party wearing a costume of “only a black coat and hat, with a tight fabric underneath which replicated a naked female body.’’
During the party, “Coker inappropriately ‘flashed’ children, staff and colleagues,’’ according to the complaint.
