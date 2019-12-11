“It doesn’t vindicate anybody at the FBI who touched this, including the leadership,” Horowitz told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

While Democrats emphasized that the inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, had debunked President Trump’s accusations that the FBI conspired to overthrow his presidency, Horowitz insisted that his report was no exoneration — citing the serious errors, omissions, and misleading statements he found in court wiretap filings.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s inspector general on Wednesday painted a bleak portrait of the FBI as a dysfunctional agency that severely mishandled its surveillance powers in the Russia investigation, but told lawmakers he had no evidence that the mistakes were intentional or undertaken out of political bias.

While Democrats and Republicans clung to their political talking points, lawmakers on both sides also agreed that the surveillance problems Horowitz uncovered were severe. Several suggested that Congress should amend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, to tighten permissions for national-security wiretapping.

Since it was released Monday, Horowitz’s report has largely been interpreted through a political lens. Because it debunked Trump’s conspiracy theories and concluded that investigators had a legitimate and lawful basis to open the inquiry, some — like the FBI director at the time, James Comey — have portrayed it as vindication.

But Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and chairman of the committee, argued that the most important finding was instead the portrayal of a systemic and cultural failure of accountability at the FBI that permitted grievous mistakes to make their way into filings seeking court permission to wiretap a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.

Graham opened the hearing by acknowledging that the government of Russia — not Ukraine — sought to interfere with the 2016 election, and he did not quarrel with Horowitz’s finding that the FBI had a legitimate basis to open a full counterintelligence investigation into links between Russia and people associated with the Trump campaign.

But he portrayed the wiretapping of Page as dubious and said it should have stopped after January 2017, when the FBI had reason to lose confidence in evidence it used to obtain the initial court order targeting him. Graham said that Horowitz’s findings about the wiretap applications should disturb all Americans, no matter their political leanings or the motivations behind the FBI officials’ actions.

“My goal is to make sure that people, when this is over — whether you like Trump, hate Trump, don’t care about Trump — you look at this as more than a few irregularities,” Graham said.

The bureau first obtained court permission to wiretap Page in October 2016, and obtained three extensions of that order in 2017. Horowitz’s report found lapses in all four filings.

In some cases, FBI officials working on the investigation, called Crossfire Hurricane, selectively cited evidence, telling the Justice Department information that made Carter look suspicious and omitting materials that cut the other way. The department passed that misleading portrait onto the court.

For example, the filings omitted that Page had told the CIA about some of his meetings with Russians through the years, disclosures that made those encounters look less suspicious. Horowitz found that an FBI lawyer misled a colleague as they prepared a wiretap renewal application, altering an e-mail in a way that prevented the court from learning about Page’s dealings with the CIA.

And in January 2017, the FBI interviewed a source for Christopher Steele, the British former intelligence agent who compiled a dossier of unverified claims about Trump and Russia that was used to win the warrant. The interview raised serious doubts about Steele’s material, but the bureau left that out of its renewal applications, telling the court only that it had found the source to be cooperative and credible — creating a misleading impression.

“There is no planet on which I think this report indicates that things were OK within the FBI,” said Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah.

Republicans also argued that the failings should be viewed through the lens of text messages in which FBI officials expressed political opposition to Trump, challenging Horowitz’s conclusion that he had found no documentary or testimonial evidence of an anti-Trump plot at the bureau.

Horowitz emphasized that while he found no evidence that the errors and omissions in the surveillance materials were intentional, he also said he was unsatisfied with the explanations for the mistakes — such as that officials were busy with other investigative tasks. He noted that he could not read people’s minds to learn their motivations.

Horowitz also clarified why a prosecutor conducting his own review of the Russia investigation had disputed findings in his report.

The FBI opened the investigation as a “full” counterintelligence inquiry, and John H. Durham, the US attorney investigating the Russia inquiry at the behest of Attorney General William Barr, believed it should have been a “preliminary” one, Horowitz said.

Durham had mentioned the disagreement in a highly unusual statement after Horowitz’s report was released but had not detailed it. Horowitz said that he stood by his conclusion and that neither Durham nor Barr has presented any information that changed his mind.

Durham did say that the FBI had sufficient information “to support the preliminary investigation,” Horowitz said.

Under FBI standards, agents can open a preliminary investigation on “any allegation or information” that indicates possible criminal activity or threats to national security. Opening a full investigation requires “an articulable factual basis” that “reasonably indicates” that a crime or security threat exists.

The FBI’s head of counterintelligence at the time, Bill Priestap, opened the Russia investigation in 2016 after WikiLeaks began publishing stolen Democratic e-mails believed to have been hacked by Russia, and after the bureau learned that a Trump campaign aide suggested that the Russians wanted to coordinate the release of information that could damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Republican senators also expressed alarm at the hearing that an FBI agent collected information about Trump and Michael T. Flynn, a top adviser at the time, while briefing them on counterintelligence risks to the Trump campaign in August 2016.

The agent thought the briefing would be a good opportunity to make himself familiar with Flynn, who was one of the four Trump associates under investigation and might need to be questioned later. In the days afterward, the FBI agent wrote a memo based on his observations of Trump and Flynn and added it to the Russia investigation file.

The episode highlighted a key complaint by Trump allies about the Russia inquiry: that investigators improperly intruded on the campaign.