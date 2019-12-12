NEW YORK — An 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia was fatally stabbed in a park near the school’s campus in New York City.

Tessa Majors was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. Wednesday when she was accosted by an unknown number of people — possibly as many as three — and stabbed during a struggle, police officials said.

The president of the school, which is part of the Ivy League’s Columbia University, said Majors was wounded during an armed robbery.