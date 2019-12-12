NEW YORK — An 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia was fatally stabbed in a park near the school’s campus in New York City.
Tessa Majors was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. Wednesday when she was accosted by an unknown number of people — possibly as many as three — and stabbed during a struggle, police officials said.
The president of the school, which is part of the Ivy League’s Columbia University, said Majors was wounded during an armed robbery.
Majors staggered to a nearby street, where she spotted by a security guard who called 911, Harrison said. She died at a hospital.
Police have increased patrols around the campus and park. No arrests have been announced. Several people were let go after questioning by police.
The student’s parents, who live in Charlottesville, Virginia, headed to New York . Her father, Inman Majors, is an English professor at James Madison University.
ASSOCIATED PRESS