The bill, known as HR 3 — a numerical designation that reflects its position on Democrats’ priority list — would make significant changes to the federal Medicare program, which provides health coverage to older Americans. It passed largely on party lines, 230 to 192, and includes provisions to create new vision, dental, and hearing benefits and caps out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $2,000.

WASHINGTON — The House, delivering on one of the Democrats’ central campaign promises, on Thursday passed ambitious legislation to lower the rising cost of prescription drugs by empowering the US government to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Lowering the cost of prescription drugs is a huge priority for voters and politicians of both parties — including President Trump, who has made curbing their costs a central theme of his 2020 reelection campaign.

Though Trump has vowed to veto the Democratic bill, its passage could put pressure on Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, to take up a bipartisan drug-price measure pending there or press senators to act on other bills.

Pharmaceutical makers strongly oppose both the House bill and a Senate bill drafted in the Finance Committee.

At another moment, House passage might have also jump-started negotiations with the White House, but that is unlikely, given that Democrats are about to impeach the president.

The central and most contentious provision of the measure that passed Thursday is its language enabling the Department of Health and Human Services, which administers Medicare, to negotiate the price of up to 250 commonly used drugs, including insulin. It would also require the manufacturers to offer the agreed-on prices to private insurers, giving it huge reach.

And it would require pharmaceutical manufacturers to pay rebates to Medicare if the price of their drugs increased faster than inflation — another provision loathed by drugmakers.

The Senate bill, sponsored by Senators Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, and Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, does not contain those provisions. But like the House bill, it would cap out-of-pocket expenses and require drug companies to pay rebates to Medicare if they raised prices faster than inflation.

House Republicans countered the Democrats’ bill with a more modest measure that excludes the Medicare negotiation provision. Trump campaigned in 2016 on allowing the government to negotiate drug prices, but Republicans argued that giving it that power would force pharmaceutical companies to eliminate research and development, depriving the public of lifesaving medicines.

“For an issue as crucial as lowering the cost of prescription drugs for Americans, partisanship should be set aside,” Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader, said as he made his party’s closing argument for his bill. He warned that the Democrats’ bill was “opening the door to a government takeover of our prescription drug market.”

Representative Greg Walden, Republican of Oregon, who managed the bill for Republicans on the House floor, cited a Congressional Budget Office estimate that the measure would result in 40 fewer drugs over the next two decades.

Democrats say their bill addresses research and development concerns by allocating more than $10 billion to the National Institutes of Health for biomedical research, with the goal of advancing breakthrough cures.

Allowing Medicare to negotiate prices has been a long-sought goal of Democrats; because the program buys drugs in bulk, it can effectively set the prices for all insurers. It was a matter of intense debate in 2003, when the Republican-led Congress passed the bill creating Medicare Part D, which allows Medicare to pay for the cost of prescription drugs.

Although the bill passed Thursday is unlikely to become law in anything close to its current form, it will serve as a campaign document for the Democrats, to show voters what their vision is on prescription drugs and that they have the will to make a substantive change in the system, rather than tinker around the edges.