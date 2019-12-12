ANTIOCH, Calif. — A San Francisco Bay Area mother suspected of ramming her car into her son’s barber following a haircut surrendered to authorities, police said. Ruby Delgadillo, 28, brought a lawyer with her when she turned herself in Wednesday and refused to give a statement to detectives, the Antioch Police Department said.

Police said Delgadillo last week rammed into Brian Martin, 63, with her car, smashing him into a glass storefront and breaking his leg because she was upset with her son’s haircut.

“She was trying to kill me,’’ said Martin, owner of the Delta Barber Shop in Antioch, 45 miles east of San Francisco.