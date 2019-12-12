DOTHAN, Ala. — An Alabama school board voted to discipline three teachers accused of sharing offensive text messages about students that were later leaked online.

The Houston County School Board voted Wednesday night to approve 10-day, unpaid suspensions for three teachers from Ashford High School, news outlets reported. Some in the audience complained that the punishment wasn’t severe enough.

As many as six teachers were suspended with pay earlier after a student used social media to post leaked text messages that included a racial slur and comments about students’ sex lives and intelligence. The suspensions for three teachers followed an investigation by school officials.