This week they collided when Time picked her for its annual cover. It was never in doubt that the president would tweet about it. The only question was when.

Two things have long obsessed President Trump: Time’s person of the year and the 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg was quick to respond.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem,” read a new version of her Twitter biography. “Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Trump wasn’t the only person to criticize Time’s 2019 selection.

“No matter your political leaning, whether you love her or hate her, whether you’re for Trump or against him,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has had a much bigger impact,” Jake Sherman, a senior writer at Politico, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Thunberg was selected over Pelosi, Trump, the Ukraine whistle-blower, and the Hong Kong protesters, who won Time’s 2019 person of the year in a reader poll that had more than 27 million votes.

Thunberg said she was “surprised” to learn she had been selected as Time’s person of the year, but said the accolade should be shared.

“It should be everyone in the Fridays for Future movement because what we have done, we have done together,” she said.

New York Times

Senate recognizesArmenian Genocide

WASHINGTON — The Senate, without fanfare and over longstanding objections from President Trump, unanimously passed a resolution Thursday officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide, joining the House in condemning Turkey’s mass slaughter of 1.5 million people early last century.

The move follows a Wednesday vote in the Senate Armed Services Committee to impose sanctions on Turkey over its recent purchase of a Russian missile system and its offensive against the Kurdish minority in Syria.

Turkey’s actions have caused great frustration in Congress, putting fresh momentum behind efforts to revive the issue of Armenian Genocide recognition, which languished for decades in Congress as presidents and lawmakers warned that such a vote would disrupt relations with NATO ally Turkey.

The Senate’s resolution cannot force the Trump administration’s hand, nor does it require the president’s signature; it merely expresses ‘‘the sense of the Senate’’ that it is US policy to recognize the Armenian Genocide and commemorate it as such.

Washington Post

Warren’s tax estimate misses mark, study says

Senator Elizabeth Warren is overestimating the proceeds of her wealth tax by at least $1 trillion, according to a new study, raising questions about the Democratic presidential candidate’s plans to fund her sweeping proposals to reshape the US economy.

Warren’s tax would raise $2.3 trillion to $2.7 trillion over a decade, far short of the $3.75 trillion her campaign has said the levy on the accumulated wealth of millionaires and billionaires would raise in that period, according to new estimates from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

The estimate calls into question the Massachusetts senator’s frequent assertion that taxes on the wealthiest Americans would be sufficient to cover her plans for universal child care, college tuition, and erasing student debt, with about $1 trillion allocated toward paying for her $20.5 trillion Medicare for All health care plan.

Economists on the right and left have cautioned that she may be relying on overly generous estimates of her taxes and low-balling how much the new programs could cost.

Warren has dismissed any suggestion that she would need to raise taxes on the middle class to finance her proposals.

The key reason for the difference between Warren’s estimate and the one from the Penn Wharton Budget Model is that the authors of the new study have factored in what they believe is a likelihood that more people than Warren expects will avoid the tax, whether legally or illegally, said Kent Smetters, a professor of business economics and public policy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Bloomberg News