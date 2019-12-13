According to law enforcement officials, the boy was part of a group that attempted to rob Majors as she was walking through Morningside Park in upper Manhattan. She was killed in a struggle with them.

Then on Friday came more unsettling news: A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of the student, Tessa Majors.

NEW YORK — The deadly stabbing of an 18-year-old Barnard College student in a park near campus jarred New York City, where residents, especially those in Manhattan, worried that it was a throwback to an era when violent street crime was far more common.

Investigators do not believe that the boy under arrest, who has not been identified, stabbed her. But after he was taken into custody, he implicated himself in the attack in statements to police, one law enforcement official said.

His statements led investigators to two other suspects, who are believed to be 14 years old, another official said.

One of the suspects was detained and interviewed and it was unclear whether he would be charged, the official said. The other is believed to be the person who stabbed Majors and is still being sought.

The 13-year-old, who lives in Harlem and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, was charged with second-degree felony murder, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon, the official said.

Under New York state law, minors charged with certain violent felonies can be tried as adults, but the official said the boy would be treated as a juvenile and prosecuted in family court.

That is because he is being charged with felony murder, meaning that he is not accused of stabbing the woman but taking part in another crime — in this instance, robbery — during which Majors was killed.

Majors grew up in Charlottesville, Va., and had just moved to New York for college. She spent her weekends singing and playing punk rock.

She and her band, Patient 0, had just put out their first album in the fall, and they had played their first New York City concert in October.