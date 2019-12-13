■ Clarification: Caroll Spinney, who achieved fame on “Sesame Street” portraying Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, received a diploma in 1958 from the School of Practical Art, which later changed its name to the Art Institute of Boston. An obituary for Spinney did not make clear that he returned to finish his studies after leaving to join the Air Force.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.