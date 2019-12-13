The partisan result and the contentious debate that preceded it were harbingers of a historic proceeding and vote on the House floor, expected next week, to impeach Trump, whose nearly three-year tenure has exacerbated the nation’s political divisions. Trump, who insists he did nothing wrong, is only the fourth American president in history to face impeachment by the House of Representatives for “high crimes and misdemeanors” and possible conviction and removal from office by the Senate.

After a fractious two-day debate steeped in the Constitution and shaped by the realities of a hyperpartisan era in American politics, the Democratic-controlled committee recommended that the House ratify two articles of impeachment against the 45th president. In back-to-back votes just after 10 a.m., they adopted each charge against Trump by a margin of 23-17 over howls of Republican protest.

WASHINGTON — A fiercely divided House Judiciary Committee pushed President Trump to the brink of impeachment Friday, voting along party lines to approve charges that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress.

The charges ratified Friday accuse the president of pressuring Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, his political rival, and an unsubstantiated theory that Democrats conspired with Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election. He did so, Democrats say, using as leverage nearly $400 million in assistance for Ukraine’s fight against Russia and a coveted White House meeting for its president.

Advertisement

At the White House, Trump was defiant, denouncing the impeachment as a “witch hunt” and a “sham” that would come back to bite Democrats the next time their party held the presidency.

“I think it’s a horrible thing to be using the tool of impeachment, which is supposed to be used in an emergency,” Trump told reporters shortly after the Judiciary Committee votes, during a meeting in the Oval Office with President Mario Abdo of Paraguay.

Advertisement

“It’s a very sad thing for our country,” Trump added, “but it seems to be very good for me politically.”

The committee charged that Trump sought to conceal the Ukraine scheme from Congress, ordering unprecedented, across-the-board stonewalling of its investigation unlike any “in the history of the republic.” It amounted to an effort by the president to undermine the separation of powers and limit his accountability, they said.

Shortly after the votes, Stephanie Grisham, the White house press secretary, issued a statement saying the president was eagerly anticipating vindication in a Senate trial.

“This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end,” she said. “The president looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House.”

In a late Thursday interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, all but guaranteed a Trump acquittal, saying there was ‘‘zero chance’’ the president would be removed from office. He promised ‘‘total coordination’’ with the White House and Trump’s defense team.

‘‘The case is so darn weak coming over from the House,’’ he said. ‘‘We all know how it’s going to end.’’

Those remarks — and McConnell’s pledge to ‘‘take my cues from the president’s lawyers’’ — infuriated House Democrats. After deciding to back articles of impeachment that would force a trial in the Senate, many said the upper chamber appeared to be rigged in the president’s favor.

Advertisement

‘‘He’s working hand in hand with the White House, the president’s attorney. And yet we are supposed to expect him to manage a fair and impartial impeachment inquiry? I think he should recuse himself,’’ said Representative Val Demings, a Florida Democrat.

The House Judiciary vote took place the morning after a contentious 14-hour session in the Judiciary Committee that stretched past 11 p.m. Thursday.

Representative Jerrold Nadler, the New York Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, abruptly paused the session late Thursday night before bringing the articles to a final vote, saying he wanted members to take the time to “search their consciences” before the historic roll-call. After Republicans had dragged out the debate for hours, Democrats said they did not want such a consequential vote to occur in the dark of night, when the American public was unlikely to be watching.

On Friday morning, 40 members of the panel solemnly took their places on the wood-carved dais and voted without any further debate. After a week of accusations and recrimination, the vote took fewer than 10 minutes.

“Today is a solemn and sad day,” Nadler said in a brief statement afterward. “For the third time in a little over a century and half, the House Judiciary Committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House will act expeditiously.”

Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 were both impeached on largely partisan votes, but were later acquitted by the Senate. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 after the Judiciary Committee had approved charges against him and just before the House could take a final vote to impeach him.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Judiciary Committee endorsed the charge that Trump abused the powers of his office by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals, using official acts as leverage as he sought advantage for his 2020 reelection campaign.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have explicitly connected the Ukraine matter to Trump’s embrace of Russian election assistance during the 2016 campaign, accusing the president of a broad and dangerous pattern of conduct. But they elected to focus their charges on the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine.

Republicans argued not only that Trump’s conduct was not impeachable but also that his actions were entirely justified and explained by more innocent intentions.

“It’s so unnecessary,” said Representative Steve Chabot, an Ohio Republican. “It was kind of preordained, I’m afraid, when this president got elected, because there were a group of people and they convinced a majority here on the Democratic side that this president needed to go.”

Democratic leaders have indicated the full House will debate and vote on the articles next week, with final approval probably on Wednesday, just before Congress recesses for Christmas and New Year’s. They were lining up two more consequential votes to help soften the political liability for moderate Democrats in swing districts, including approval of Trump’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico, and a massive defense bill.

Advertisement

Impeachment votes by the House Judiciary Committee have brought past presidents to their knees. Nixon resigned days afterward. Clinton promptly apologized for his actions and offered to accept a censure resolution by the House in lieu of impeachment.

Trump has remained defiant, insisting he had done “nothing wrong.” He was expected to meet Friday at the White House with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, whose intense public pursuit of the investigations into Trump’s political rivals provided the kindling that helped fuel the impeachment inquiry.

Over the past two weeks, the president declined to send his lawyers to participate in the hearings or offer a White House defense before the House, breaking with the approach of Nixon and Clinton. He said he did not want to lend the proceedings legitimacy and argued he would get a fairer trial in the Senate.

Republican leaders in the upper chamber indicated Thursday, in the run-up to the vote, that they wanted a speedy trial. Asked on Friday if he wanted a short trial, Trump said, “I’ll do whatever I want.”

He added, “We did nothing wrong, so I’ll do long or short.”

Unlike during Watergate, when the public came to broadly support removal, or in 1998, when a clear majority opposed it, public polling in recent weeks suggests that Americans are as divided as their elected lawmakers with little signs of change. Some polls show a slight majority of the public supports impeachment and removal, roughly the same fraction who voted against Trump three years ago.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.