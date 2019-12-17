He decried the ‘‘excessive partisanship’’ and ‘‘obsessive animosity’’ of the day. Then he turned around, shook hands, walked back into the White House and threw a Christmas party.

‘‘I hope there will be a constitutional and fair means of resolving this matter in a prompt manner,’’ he said. ‘‘Meanwhile, I will continue to do the work of the American people.’’

President Bill Clinton stood at a lectern in the Rose Garden, surrounded by supporters, including his wife, first lady Hillary Clinton. The votes had been counted, and the news had arrived: He was being impeached.

In an amazing episode of ‘‘history repeats itself,’’ the House is expected to vote to impeach President Trump on Dec. 18 — one day short of the 21st anniversary of the House voting to impeach Clinton on Dec. 19, 1998.

And it wasn’t just Dec. 19 where impeachment and the holidays intertwined. Ten days earlier, at the very moment Clinton lit the National Christmas Tree, House Republicans unveiled their four articles of impeachment against the president. (Only two were passed by the House.)

It was a little bit different this time. On Dec. 5, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat from California, announced she was asking Representative Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, to proceed with articles of impeachment. It was the same day as Trump’s tree lighting, but she made her speech seven hours before the event, not during. Earlier this month, Newt Gingrich, the former speaker who presided over the Clinton impeachment vote, complained on Fox News that ‘‘on the eve of Christmas, it is really sad’’ to see Democrats displaying such ‘‘partisanship’’ — seeming to forget that at Christmastime 21 years ago, he was doing the same.

Washington Post

Democratic debate on after parties reach labor accord

LOS ANGELES — The next Democratic presidential debate will go on as scheduled Thursday, after negotiators Tuesday reached agreement in a labor dispute that had threatened to upend the event while highlighting the influence that organized labor wields with the leading Democratic presidential candidates.

The debate, which will be held at Loyola Marymount University, had been in question since last week after the seven participating Democrats each said they would not cross a picket line, if there was one.

The dispute, between a cafeteria workers union and a food services company at Loyola Marymount, involved only about 150 workers and had drawn little notice over nine months. Yet in the heated political atmosphere surrounding the 2020 Democratic presidential contest, the impasse attracted outsized attention this month as the sixth primary debate approached.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez worked with the union, UNITE HERE Local 11; their employer, food services provider Sodexo; and other local officials. The two sides resumed negotiations Monday and announced a tentative agreement Tuesday morning.

New York Times

Trump aide Gates is sentenced to 45 day in jail

WASHINGTON — Former deputy Trump campaign chairman Rick Gates was sentenced to 45 days in jail Tuesday despite crimes that could have put him in prison for five or six years after offering what prosecutors described as extraordinary cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Gates can serve the sentence on weekends, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said. Gates, who will be on probation for three years, must pay a $20,000 fine and perform 300 hours of community service.

In sentencing Gates, Jackson said she struggled to balance his crimes with the vital ‘‘evidence about matters of grave and international importance’’ he offered federal prosecutors.

‘‘Gates’ information alone warranted, even demanded further investigation from the standpoint of national security, the integrity of our elections, and enforcing criminal laws,’’ Jackson said.

A globe-trotting lobbyist who for a decade served as a right-hand man to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, Gates, 47, pleaded guilty in February 2018 to lying to the FBI and conspiring to conceal tens of millions of dollars earned from lucrative lobbying work he and Manafort had done for Ukraine.

He went on to testify against Manafort, and two others in cases stemming from the probe into whether any Americans conspired with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

Washington Post

President says he’ll attend Davos economic event in ‘20

President Trump is planning to attend next year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, according to four administration officials, after skipping the last such event during a partial US government shutdown.

The trip to Switzerland, a Jan. 21-24 gathering of business and political elites, will be an opportunity for Trump to tout his economic record ahead of the 2020 election.

Bloomberg News