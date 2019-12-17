As Democrats reached a critical threshold, gathering majority support for articles of impeachment that charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the president raged against the proceeding. Having stonewalled the inquiry at every turn, Trump used an irate and rambling six-page letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi to try to make his own case, portraying himself as the victim of hostile enemies determined to destroy his presidency with false accusations.

WASHINGTON — On the eve of an almost certain impeachment, President Trump on Tuesday angrily denounced the looming House vote as a “Star Chamber of partisan persecution” by Democrats, describing the effort to remove him from office as an “attempted coup” that would come back to haunt them at the ballot box next year.

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth,” Trump declared, describing a process enshrined in the Constitution as an attempted government overthrow.

“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade,” he wrote.

In a missive full of unproven charges, hyperbole, and long-simmering grievances against his own government — at one point, Trump referred to leaders of the FBI as “totally incompetent and corrupt” — the president angrily disputed both of the impeachment charges against him.

The letter ignored the copious evidence uncovered during a two-month inquiry by the House Intelligence Committee, based in part on the testimony of members of his own administration, that found that Trump sought to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while holding back nearly $400 million in military assistance the country badly needed and a White House meeting.

The charges against Trump assert that he engaged in a corrupt scheme to enlist a foreign power for his own political benefit in the 2020 election, followed by an effort to conceal his actions by blocking congressional investigations. On Wednesday, the House is all but certain to approve them on nearly party-line votes, making him the third president ever to be impeached.

Past presidents have offered contrition as they stared down looming House impeachment votes. President Bill Clinton issued a personal apology from the White House Rose Garden in 1998, biting his lip and saying he was “profoundly sorry” for his actions in the Monica Lewinsky affair days before the House voted to impeach him. President Richard Nixon resigned his office in 1974 rather than face the vote at all.

But Trump was defiant and unrepentant Tuesday. He accused Pelosi and her party of fabricating lies against him, saying that the speaker and Democrats were possessed by “impeachment fever” and vowing that he and the Republican Party would emerge stronger after he is vindicated in a Senate trial.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections,” he wrote in the letter on stationery embossed with the White House seal. “You are the ones subverting America’s democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish, political and partisan gain.”

The letter appeared to preview the grievance-filled narrative of his 2020 campaign, echoing the angry rants Trump delivers at arena-style rallies around the country as he campaigns for reelection.

Trump wrote that he knew his letter would not change the outcome of Wednesday’s votes. But he said the document was “for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record.”

Trump released the letter Tuesday afternoon as Democrats began taking the final steps toward Wednesday’s final vote by drafting rules for debate on the House floor. Meeting in a tiny hearing room upstairs from the House chamber, the House Rules Committee kicked off the broader House debate over the fate of Trump’s presidency.

“This scheme to corrupt an American presidential election subordinated the democratic sovereignty of the people to the private political ambitions of one man, the president himself,” said Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland and a member of the House Judiciary Committee. “It immediately placed the national security interests of the United States of America at risk.”

One by one, centrist Democratic lawmakers, including many first-term freshmen who built the House majority and could risk their reelection in districts where the president is popular, announced they would vote to impeach.

Representative Abby Finkenauer, Democrat of Iowa, referred to the oath she took in January as she was sworn into office as guiding her decision to support both articles.

On Wednesday, a procedural vote by the full House will launch the debate, which is expected to last several hours, culminating in a vote on the articles of impeachment.

Meanwhile, a coalition of liberal advocacy groups staged rallies across the country on Tuesday night calling for Trump’s impeachment.

‘‘How wavering representatives and senators vote will be powerfully influenced by their conscience and, at least as much, by their political read on the situation,’’ said an e-mail promoting the events sent out by Public Citizens, one of the groups involved. ‘‘In short, they need to feel the heat from the public. That’s why calls, emails and protests — visible manifestations of support for impeachment — matter so much.’’

Overall, 49 percent of Americans say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 46 percent say he should not, a Washington Post-ABC News poll found. It also finds that regardless of whether Trump committed an impeachable offense, 49 percent say he improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, while 39 percent say Trump did not do this.

Congress has impeached only two presidents: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Clinton in 1998. Nixon resigned in 1974 before the House could vote on articles of impeachment in the Watergate scandal. Lawmakers drafted three articles against Nixon, including charges of ‘‘high crimes and misdemeanors’’ that mirror the abuse-of-power and obstruction allegations Trump now faces.

Historians are noting the House is expected to vote to impeach Trump on Dec. 18 — one day short of the 21st anniversary of the House voting to impeach Clinton. The Senate trial is expected to start in early January.

While the White House has prevented senior administration officials from appearing before the House committees conducting the impeachment investigation, a large 71 percent majority of Americans say the president should allow those officials to testify at a Senate trial, according to the Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, has advocated for several senior administration officials to testify, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

But on Tuesday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, rejected Schumer’s position.

‘‘The fact that my colleague is already desperate to sign up the Senate for new fact-finding . . . suggests something to me,’’ McConnell said of Schumer. ‘‘It suggests that even Democrats who do not like this president are beginning to realize how dramatically insufficient the House’s rushed process has been.’’

Earlier Tuesday, a group of Trump’s conservative critics, including George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, announced the launch of a new super PAC with the aim of defeating Trump and his ‘‘enablers’’ at the ballot box.

‘‘Our efforts are aimed at persuading enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House,’’ four leaders of the group, dubbed the Lincoln Project, wrote in a New York Times op-ed.

Besides Conway, other authors of the piece include veteran GOP consultants Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson. Others involved in the effort, according to the group’s website, include Reed Galen, an independent political strategist; Jennifer Horn, a former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Republican Party; and Mike Madrid, a Republican strategist.

In the op-ed, the group is critical not only of Trump but of congressional Republicans who have opposed the president’s impeachment.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.