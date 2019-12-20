LONDON — An American diplomat’s wife who left the United Kingdom after being involved in a road accident that killed a British teenager has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, British prosecutors said Friday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had begun extradition proceedings against Anne Sacoolas.

The decision to charge Sacoolas, who has claimed diplomatic immunity, has caused tensions between the UK and the United States. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the move but the State Department called it unhelpful.